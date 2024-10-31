BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Player Suffers Injury Before Game vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. It has been a hot start to the season for the Magic, as they entered this game 3-1 through their first four contests.
Not expected to make much noise in the Eastern Conference this season, the rebuilding Bulls have gotten off to a 2-2 start, showing signs of a competitive group who could be tough to play on any given night. Getting some key players back from extended injury absences, the Bulls have talent on this roster.
In a very unexpected and last minute injury announcement on Wednesday night, the Bulls ruled out forward Jalen Smith.
Via Bulls: “Injury Update: Jalen Smith (left knee soreness) is out for tonight’s game vs. Orlando.”
Smith was initially listed on the injury report as questionable with a left ankle sprain, so this injury is one he suffered in warmups.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “This isn’t the injury he was listed as questionable with and it happened during warmups.”
Smith had appeared in all four games to start the season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in just 13.8 minutes per contest. This is Smith’s first season with the Bulls, as he had spent the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers after beginning his career with the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix made Smith the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and while he has not emerged into a star-level player, he has shown signs of being a productive rotation big at the NBA level.
