BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former Promising Lakers Player
The Chicago Bulls have begun a significant rebuild after several seasons of mediocrity. Trading DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a sign and trade deal, the Bulls also dealt elite role player Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.
As they prioritize a youth movement, the Bulls are looking at different players who can potentially be longterm contributors. Chicago will still need to move both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic in order to fully maximize their rebuild effort, but for now it is clear what direction they are trying to go in.
In a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday evening, it was announced that the Bulls had agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with former Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horten-Tucker.
Via Shams Charania: “Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah.”
Horton-Tucker was on the 2020 Lakers team that won an NBA championship, but he appeared in just six games that season as a 19-year-old rookie. Still just 23 years old, Horton-Tucker could have untapped potential that the Bulls will try to extract.
Spending the last two seasons with the Utah Jazz, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.5 points in 20.0 minutes per game.
