BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Reportedly Trade Zach LaVine to Sacramento Kings
After years of waiting, it looks like the Zach LaVine era in Chicago has finally come to an end. LaVine was the subject of numerous trade rumors, from being a member of the Los Angeles Lakers to being a member of the Golden State Warriors.
However, it was neither of those teams that ultimately acquired LaVine, but one of their Pacific Division rivals.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Chicago Bulls have traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that also sends De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. The details of what Chicago received in the trade have yet to be revealed.
According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, the trade will give the Bulls at least Kevin Huerter.
Throughout the offseason, there were various reports that LaVine did not have high trade value due to his contract. His play during the 2024-25 NBA season has clearly rejuvenated that value.
Through 42 games this season, LaVine averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 51/45/80 shooting from the field. While losing Fox was a big blow for the Kings, acquiring LaVine is going to be a great replacement.
The trade also reunites LaVine with his former Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan. In a bizarre sense, LaVine somewhat transferred from a big-three with DeMar and Vucevic, to a big-three with DeMar and Sabonis.
