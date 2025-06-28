Bulls News

Breaking: Chicago Bulls Trade Lonzo Ball to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls have traded guard Lonzo Ball in-division to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls started their process of letting go of key veterans last season when DeMar DeRozan walked in free agency, and they traded away Zach LaVine. Many expected that to continue this offseason, with players like Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball identified as possible trade targets.

A few teams had been connected in possible trade rumors for Lonzo Ball, especially, as teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings desperately need to add a quality point guard this offseason. However, when the Bulls finally decided to trade him, they sent him to an in-division rival.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Bulls have traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, a former top-five pick. Darius Garland is expected to miss some time to start the season with a toe injury, and Ty Jerome could be too expensive to bring back, so adding some insurance is a move they needed to make.

Ball has played just 70 games in four seasons with the Bulls, missing extended time due to a horrific knee injury that cost him two entire seasons. But that early part of the 2021-22 season was special to watch with Ball running the show. In his time in Chicago, Lonzo averaged 10.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

The return isn't anything significant for the Bulls, but they do get a young player who could still have some potential. Okoro was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Auburn, but he was pushed out of the primary rotation last season, averaging just 6.1 PPG in 55 games.

He has yet to develop into the 3&D wing he was projected to be, but he's only 24 years old. He could still grow into that role.

