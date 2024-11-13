Bulls News

BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status for Bulls-Knicks

The New York Knicks have revealed Jalen Brunson's injury status.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, the Knicks are looking to make it two-straight wins. As for the Bulls, they are trying to get back in the win column after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Entering this game, the Knicks listed star point guard Jalen Brunson as questionable with a right ankle sprain. Brunson’s injury status was then changed to a game-time decision as he went through pregame warmups.

Via James Edwards III of The Athletic: “Thibs said Brunson, McBride and Payne will all be game-time decisions.”

After going through his pregame routine, Brunson was officially upgraded to available for this game. The 2024 NBA All-Star will suit up and play for New York.

Via Ian Begley of SNY: "Jalen Brunson is playing tonight, Knicks say. Cam Payne and Miles McBride are also playing, the team says."

Making his first All-Star team last season, Brunson averaged a career-high 28.7 points per game. This led to an All-NBA second team selection and top-five MVP finish.

Brunson’s numbers are down a bit from last season, but he is still averaging a solid 24.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 46.5% from the field. New York has started just 5-5, but with much of the Eastern Conference also hovering around .500, that record has the Knicks firmly in the playoff picture.

