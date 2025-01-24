Bulls Announce Injury Update to Key Starter Before Warriors Game
The Chicago Bulls have been relatively fortunate when it comes to injuries this season, but there's one key player who they're waiting on a return from.
Bulls guard Coby White suffered an ankle injury against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and has yet to return to the team as of Thursday's game against the Warriors. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed an unfortunate injury update to White's situation
Donovan revealed that White has a bone bruise in his ankle and could be out for a week or longer. White was listed as questionable against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, but he will not be playing against them.
Before this injury, White has been very available for the Bulls, playing in 40 games. Through those 40 games, White averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 44/36/87 shooting from the field. He's currently on a three-year, $36 million contract that ends during the 2025-26 NBA season.
Throughout the season, the Chicago Bulls have been reported to be open to trading Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, and numerous other players on their roster. It remains to be seen whether or not the team actually goes through with its firesale, but White's contract seems too friendly to want to get rid of.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
