Bulls Announce Josh Giddey Injury Update Before Heat Game

Liam Willerup

Apr 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls had a great second half of the season, but if they want playoff basketball they'll have to fight their way into it with the play-in tournament. On Wednesday night, the Bulls play host to the Miami Heat in a win-or-go-home contest where the winner takes on the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed and right to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

During this great second-half stretch for Chicago, they've been led by their backcourt of Josh Giddey and Coby White. With White scoring at an elite level and Giddey contributing an all-around game, they'll look to secure their fourth win of the season over Miami. However, a recent update has been provided on Giddey's injury status as tip-off nears.

According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Giddey won't enter Wednesday's contest with a minutes restriction as he deals with a right hand injury. Giddey's injury kept him sidelined during the last two games of the season, and he last played against the Heat when he posted a triple-double.

Regarding Giddey's stellar second-half performance, he concluded the post-All-Star break stretch averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists across 19 games. Giddey's recent performances bode well for him as he's up for a contract this offseason.

First and foremost, they'll be tasked with facing the Heat, with tip-off in Chicago set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

