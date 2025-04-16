Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Injury News Before Bulls-Heat Play-In

The Chicago Bulls have announced Lonzo Ball's injury status against the Miami Heat

Matt Guzman

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
If the NBA's mandatory 65-game threshold existed for the entirety of Lonzo Ball's career, he'd yet to be eligible for postseason awards.

Since being drafted in 2017, Ball has endured more than his fair share of ailments, especially in his knee. This season, not much has changed, except this time, it's his wrist that's prevented him from staying healthy.

Ball hasn't played since Feb. 28 after suffering a wrist sprain, and Wednesday's Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat won't end his streak. He's listed as OUT for the contest, which caused a stir on social media.

"This dude never plays," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Nothing new," another said.

"Im never going to see him in a playoff game 💔," a fan commented.

Earlier this month, Bulls coach Billy Donovan spoke on Ball's injury status, explaining that there are further risks involved if Ball were to rush a return.

"This is not going to resolve itself for months," Donovan said. "He's not necessarily putting himself in harm's way to make it worse, (but) what he is going to potentially deal with is if he hits it the wrong way, lands the wrong way, it could get really flared up again."

As they have since 2021, the Bulls are going to proceed with caution to avoid any further setbacks for Ball, but with a short leash as the No. 9 seed, it's unlikely Ball sees the court until preseason next year.

Tipoff between the Bulls and Heat from United Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

