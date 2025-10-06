Bulls Announce Latest Coby White Injury Update Before Cavaliers Game
The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but they may be without a major piece.
Coby White suffered a calf strain during the summer, leaving his status somewhat up in the air as the regular season is less than a month away. White has been limited during the Bulls' preseason while he nurses his calf injury, and after Chicago's Monday practice, fans have received another update on their star guard's status.
Chicago head coach Billy Donovan revealed that White did not practice on Monday, per a report by K.C. Johnson. Donovan's game plan is to play his regular starters "15-20" minutes against the Cavaliers, which could include White. However, Donovan said in that same report that he would be meeting with the Chicago medical team to see if any of those regulars would have to be limited.
White was the Bulls' leading scorer after Zach LaVine left the team in a three-team trade in February last season, and the continued issues with his calf strain are cause for concern among both the team and fans. White will continue to be a key piece of the Bulls' main rotation going into the 2025-26 season, so for now, Chicago is being cautious in not pushing him through training camp.
Who Will Step up in White's Absence?
While White's status continues to be up in the air, Donovan will have to explore several other options in the backcourt, which itself provides opportunities for a handful of players to secure their roles in the regular season.
With White out, Ayo Dosunmu is the next likely guard to pair with Josh Giddey. Dosunmu played the second-most minutes of any guard on the team last season and started over half the games he appeared in.
The Bulls have further depth in the guard slot with Tre White and Kevin Huerter, who both came to Chicago in the Zach LaVine trade last season. White will continue to be the first option when it comes to guards on the floor alongside Giddey, but the Bulls certainly aren't thin when it comes to the position.
Another player who could show out with White absent is Yuki Kawamura, who is looking to net a spot on the regular season roster for the Bulls while signed on a two-way contract with the team. While it's most likely at this point that Kawamura will start his season in the G-League, a strong showing now could prove him as an asset in the backcourt for the Bulls if any injuries come up down the stretch.