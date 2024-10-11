Bulls Coach Makes New Statement on Lonzo Ball's Injury Status
The Chicago Bulls played their first NBA preseason game on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a 116-112 victory for Chicago to open the preseason.
Chicago will play its next preseason game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. This will be the third preseason game for the Grizzlies who split their first two, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 121-116 and falling to the Charlotte Hornets 119-94.
Arguably the biggest story in training camp for the Bulls is the looming injury return of Lonzo Ball. Last appearing in an NBA game on January 14, 2022, Ball has been practicing with the Bulls and looks to be on the verge of a return.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed that Ball went through practice again, but is unlikely to play Saturday.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: “Billy Donovan on whether Lonzo Ball will play Saturday: ‘I don’t think so.’ Ball practiced fully again today.”
It is good news that Ball continues to practice without any setbacks, but Bulls fans are eager to see him in game action. Chicago will not rush the former second overall pick, especially since it is still the preseason.
If Ball does not play against Memphis, his next opportunity to return would be on October 14 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls will then complete their preseason schedule with games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavaliers.
The regular season opener for Chicago is against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
