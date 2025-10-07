Bulls Could Target $97 Million Star as Potential Nikola Vucevic Replacement
It seems like the Chicago Bulls have been wanting to move off Nikola Vucevic's contract for years now, even with his extension a few years back.
With contenders swarming the markets with requests for high-quality centers this offseason, Vucevic remained untouched, and the Bulls have seemed willing to keep him on the roster.
It is not surprising to a degree, considering Vucevic just had one of the best seasons of his career on the offensive end, averaging 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting an incredible 53 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.
With all of that being said, there is always room to upgrade, move in a different direction, and set yourself up for the future if you are the Bulls.
An Interesting Hypothetical
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one name was mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the Bulls, and it would give them a new franchise center.
"The Chicago Bulls need a new franchise center, as Nikola Vučević will turn 35 later this month and is entering the final year of his contract," Swartz wrote.
He continued, "Nic Claxton, 26, is younger, a better defender and has a reasonable three years and $69.5 million remaining on his deal. He should also be very available from a Brooklyn Nets team that's undergoing a complete rebuild right now."
Chicago may have an intriguing opportunity to accelerate their rebuild (if they choose to do so) by swapping veteran center Nikola Vucevic for Brooklyn's defensive anchor.
The trade framework, in theory, would send Vucevic and backup forward Jalen Smith to the Nets in exchange for Claxton, a deal that satisfies NBA salary matching requirements while giving Chicago a significant defensive upgrade.
Why Chicago Does It
Under the current CBA rules, the trade works evenly from a salary perspective.
Vucevic is in the final year of his three-year, $60 million extension, earning $21.5 million this season. Claxton signed a four-year, $97 million deal in 2024 and makes $25.4 million annually.
Adding Smith's roughly $5 million salary bridges the $4 million gap, satisfying the league's matching requirements for over-the-cap teams.
Claxton has established himself as one of the NBA's premier defensive centers, blocking more shots than any player except Brook Lopez over the 2022-24 seasons.
At 26 years old with three years remaining on his contract, he represents both an immediate upgrade and a long-term building block, which is a stark contrast to the 34-year-old Vucevic, who becomes a free agent next summer.
For a Bulls team stuck in mediocrity, swapping past for future could be the reset they need.