Bulls Make Starting Lineup Change vs. Denver Nuggets
After Coby White was ruled out of the remainder of the Chicago Bulls' preseason slate, Billy Donovan thought it best to experiment.
Previously, Tre Jones — acquired from the San Antonio Spurs at last season's NBA Trade Deadline — got the start in his place. But after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, it was Ayo Dosunmu who got the nod.
Dosunmu joined Josh Giddey, Issac Okoro, Nikola Vučević, and Matas Buzelis on the Bulls' starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. It further affirmed his progress since the end of last season.
“I think I’ve played pretty well,” the shooting guard said. “I’m playing confident in my game. I spent a lot of time this offseason rehabbing ... my body feels great; I feel great. I was able to see the game in a different perspective and that helped me coming back."
Dosunmu Gets Start vs. Nuggets
Last season, Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field across 46 appearances. The fifth-year vet now steps into a larger role following the departure of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.
He's more than ready for the upgrade.
“Going into Year 5, it’s all about watching film," Dosunmu said, "watching other guys in the league and using that to my advantage ... I always knew it was part of the process."
Dosunmu suffered a fractured shoulder in February last season, causing him to miss the final two months of the regular season. It was the first such setback of his career — he'd missed, at most, six games in any previous season — but provided him a new perspective on basketball.
"When you have something you love taken away from you it makes your mind stronger," Dosunmu said. "I’m more appreciative of the game, going through shootaround ... it’s something that gives me an edge.”
It's also something Bulls coach Billy Donovan has noticed.
"What I love about Ayo is he’s fearless," he said. "He’s really savvy and making really good reads."
This year, the Bulls are searching for a way back to the Eastern Conference Playoffs. A win over the Nuggets in preseason won't get them there, but perhaps it will give Donovan a look at Dosunmu in a starting role.
If it does end up being his calling, he'll be waiting.
“Looking at how can I impact the game," Dosunmu began, "that’s how I am going into the season. Like quarterbacks, pitchers, I’m watching film and knowing when to go, learning angles, always being in attack mode."