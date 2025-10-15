Bulls News

Bulls Make Starting Lineup Change vs. Denver Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls changed up their lineup against the Denver Nuggets

Matt Guzman

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; (from left to right) Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips, guard Ayo Dosunmu, forward Jalen Smith, and guard Coby White are seen during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; (from left to right) Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips, guard Ayo Dosunmu, forward Jalen Smith, and guard Coby White are seen during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After Coby White was ruled out of the remainder of the Chicago Bulls' preseason slate, Billy Donovan thought it best to experiment.

Previously, Tre Jones — acquired from the San Antonio Spurs at last season's NBA Trade Deadline — got the start in his place. But after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, it was Ayo Dosunmu who got the nod.

Dosunmu joined Josh Giddey, Issac Okoro, Nikola Vučević, and Matas Buzelis on the Bulls' starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. It further affirmed his progress since the end of last season.

“I think I’ve played pretty well,” the shooting guard said. “I’m playing confident in my game. I spent a lot of time this offseason rehabbing ... my body feels great; I feel great. I was able to see the game in a different perspective and that helped me coming back."

Dosunmu Gets Start vs. Nuggets

Last season, Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field across 46 appearances. The fifth-year vet now steps into a larger role following the departure of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

He's more than ready for the upgrade.

“Going into Year 5, it’s all about watching film," Dosunmu said, "watching other guys in the league and using that to my advantage ... I always knew it was part of the process."

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) controls the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Cente
Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) controls the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Dosunmu suffered a fractured shoulder in February last season, causing him to miss the final two months of the regular season. It was the first such setback of his career — he'd missed, at most, six games in any previous season — but provided him a new perspective on basketball.

"When you have something you love taken away from you it makes your mind stronger," Dosunmu said. "I’m more appreciative of the game, going through shootaround ... it’s something that gives me an edge.”

It's also something Bulls coach Billy Donovan has noticed.

"What I love about Ayo is he’s fearless," he said. "He’s really savvy and making really good reads."

This year, the Bulls are searching for a way back to the Eastern Conference Playoffs. A win over the Nuggets in preseason won't get them there, but perhaps it will give Donovan a look at Dosunmu in a starting role.

If it does end up being his calling, he'll be waiting.

“Looking at how can I impact the game," Dosunmu began, "that’s how I am going into the season. Like quarterbacks, pitchers, I’m watching film and knowing when to go, learning angles, always being in attack mode."

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News