Bulls Reveal Plans for Newly Traded Players Before Warriors Game
Over the weekend, the Chicago Bulls made a major three-way trade between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs that sent franchise star Zach LaVine to the Kings.
While the Bulls may have lost their best player, they gained Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones. However, none of the three have made their debut yet with the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed that he has plans to debut at least two of the three against the Golden State Warriors.
Via @KCJHoop: "Billy Donovan said he’s hopeful to get at least two, if not all three of the new guys some minutes vs. Golden State. Some will depend on Lonzo Ball’s status (illness) and Jalen Smith’s (personal reasons.) Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry also remain limited due to injuries."
The Bulls' new sharpshooter Huerter is excited about playing with a team that shoots as many three-pointers as the Bulls do. He believes their style of play fits him perfectly.
“The first two games, getting to sit and watch and see what they’re about, I’m really excited," Huerter said. "They move the ball. They play side-to-side. They want to play fast, get up 3s. That fits me.”
While Huerter has had some great moments with the Sacramento Kings, he'll be one of the first to admit that things haven't been as great as of late. Surprisingly, he cited ball dominance as something that was affecting his rhythm.
“It was a very choppy past year-plus," Huerter said. "We’re going to play up and down here, play side to side. No one is going to dominate the ball. We’re not going to run the same action over and over again. It feels like a place I should get in better rhythm.”
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
