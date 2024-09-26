Caitlin Clark Joins Michael Jordan on Historic List After Playoff Elimination
The Indiana Fever were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in Wednesday’s WNBA playoff game. After a back-and-forth final quarter, Indiana was unable to execute in some crucial possessions that led to their elimination.
This marks the end of what was a historic WNBA rookie season for Caitlin Clark. Selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark entered the league with unprecedented hype after breaking the NCAA’s all-time scoring record.
Exceeding the hype in many ways, Clark broke numerous league records and earned a fourth-place MVP finish. As her season ended, Clark added one more piece of history with historic series averages.
Joining Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on any list is special, but especially one that he previously occupied by himself.
According to StatMamba on X, Clark and Jordan are the only two rookies in NBA/WNBA history to average at least 18.0 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in a playoff series.
The list of record-breaking performances from Clark this season is extensive. It includes single-game records, season total records, franchise records, and even career records.
While the Fever are heading home much sooner than they planned to, it was a great season for a franchise that had not made the playoffs since 2016. Led by Clark, the future is bright for this Indiana team.
