Chicago Bulls Announce Latest Lonzo Ball Injury Update
The Chicago Bulls have played the past eight games without one of their key players.
Lonzo Ball has missed the last eight games with a wrist injury. He last appeared in a game against the Toronto Raptors, where he put up 14 points in a 10-point overtime victory. Ball returned from an injury that sidelined him since the 2021-2022 season early this year, since then he has played 35 games and started 14 of them.
Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed with the media that the Bulls have no intentions of keeping Ball sidelined for the remainder of the season.
“I think the intention that he’s doing right now is just trying to get himself back to playing,” Donovan said. “Doctors aren’t saying, ‘Hey listen, you gotta sit out.’ It’s just when he feels that he can do things on the court that he’s comfortable with.”
Ball has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 37/34/82 from the field. The Bulls currently hold a 29-39 record with 14 regular season games left. The Bulls are currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference which would land them in a play-in spot in the Playoffs. The Bulls will need all the help they can get if they want to make a playoff run.
Ball’s presence would definitely be felt with the way Coby White has been playing which could drastically increase their chances of not only making the playoffs but making a playoff run.
