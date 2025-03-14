Chicago Bulls Announce New Josh Giddey Injury Update
The Chicago Bulls are currently on a hot streak, winners of their last four games that saw solid team performances in each. However, they're currently missing one very important player.
One of the players who contributed on an amazing level was Josh Giddey. Unfortunately, he suffered a right ankle sprain on March 10 against the Indiana Pacers. Before exiting the game, Giddey had accumulated a season-high in points with 29 on 61% field goal shooting.
In the last four games Giddey played in March, he averaged 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8 assists on 50/31/83 shooting splits.
While Giddey remains sidelined with the ankle injury, the Bulls came forward Friday afternoon with an update on his injury status.
According to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, " Josh Giddey is out tonight, but will travel on the upcoming six-game road trip." It was also noted by head coach Billy Donovan that there is "some optimism" that Giddey could be back by the end of the trip.
However, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, " Josh Giddey is walking totally fine without a limp. Barring a setback, he's planning to play at some point on the six-game trip."
Chicago is opening up their trip against the equally hot, Houston Rockets, and if they can get Giddey back during the trip, the Bulls might be able to come back with a winning record from this.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls