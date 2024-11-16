Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move After Cavaliers Game
The Chicago Bulls had the seemingly impossible task of defeating the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers last night and failed the mission. While Chicago put up a fight, they were no match for the Cavaliers' 144-point performance.
After the game, the Bulls announced that they made a decision on sending Matas Buzelis to the G League for the team's home opener. Last night against the Cavaliers, he put up 9 points and 2 rebounds on 100% shooting from the field in 8 minutes. The Bulls also announced that they will recall Buzelis from the G League right after the home opener.
In a season where Bulls fans are looking for bright spots, Buzelis has been a nice surprise. When he had the most opportunity to shine against the Dallas Mavericks, he put up 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals on 44/75/100 shooting from the field. That was the only game of the season where the Bulls allowed him to play more than 20 minutes, and the 20-year-old forward certainly delivered.
While Bulls fans have felt down about the season, the team is still only 2.5 games out from the third seed. The Eastern Conference has been underwhelming as a whole, and the Bulls are certainly in a better position than a team like the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
