Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move During Training Camp
The Chicago Bulls are only two full days into their training camp, but the team has already started making roster moves based on the camp.
It was announced by the Bulls that they're waiving rookie guard Marcus Domask from Illinois. The team revealed the news on Twitter.
Perhaps the most cruel part about the roster move was that the Chicago Bulls just made a dedicated post for Domask during media day. The post garnered enough attention to get 2,600 likes and 242,000 views.
Marcus Domask was undrafted during the 2024 NBA draft but spent his college years playing for Southern Illinois and Illinois. During the 2023-24 college season, he averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 45/30/87 shooting from the field. Throughout Domask's four-year college career, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 45/35/85 shooting from the field.
As a college player, Domask received a decent amount of accolades. He was listed as first-team All-Big Ten by coaches in 2024, second-team All-Big Ten by media in 2024, and was a two-time First-team Academic All-American in 2023 and 2024. Domask was also listed as Wisconsin Mr. Basketball in 2019.
Even though the Chicago Bulls have waived Marcus Domask, one would have to imagine that the 6-foot 6-inch guard will get another shot with a different NBA team.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade