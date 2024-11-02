Chicago Bulls Coach Breaks Silence on Unexpected Decision vs Nets
The Chicago Bulls are walking a difficult tightrope this season. The team needs to both stay somewhat competitive, but develop young talent to build for the future at the same time. On Friday night, the team didn't quite achieve that second goal.
Against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls gave their 11th overall pick, Matas Buzelis his first DNP of the season. While Buzelis hasn't received a plethora of playing time this season, the team has always made sure to get him out on the court. This season, he's been averaging 5.6 minutes a game through five games.
After the Nets game, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed that he didn't play Buzelis due to the matchup against the Nets.
It's been stated numerous times that the Chicago Bulls are still looking to actively trade Zach LaVine as they restore his value throughout the season. At the moment, the team has a respectable 3-3 which is good for the sixth seed. It's still too early to give up on the team and go fully into tank mode, especially when the Bulls already have some quality wins the season.
Typically, it takes roughly 30 games or so to really determine where a team is at during the season, barring any major trades. From that moment on, one would imagine the Bulls would pick a much more dedicated path toward their ultimate goal of either tanking or competing.
