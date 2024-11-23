Chicago Bulls Coach Makes Big Statement on Lonzo Ball's Injury
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has missed all but three games this season. This comes after Ball missed all of the last two seasons, and played just 35 games the season before that.
Making just 255 appearances since being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball has been plagued by injuries for most of his career. There was a lot of hope in Chicago starting the season that Ball had put the injury issues behind him, and while he is no longer dealing with a knee injury, the veteran guard has been sidelined for more than three weeks with a wrist sprain.
There is no target return date for Ball, but speaking with reporters prior to Saturday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan made an encouraging statement.
Claiming that Ball had his best day of individual work, Donovan provided a positive positive update amid what had previously been some less than encouraging updates. Prior to this statement from Donovan, the Bulls head coach had been telling reporters what Ball could and could not do yet with his wrist. This included some concerning updates about his inability to do certain things without pain.
While this latest update from Donovan did not get into specifics, it is good to hear that Ball is improving. Ball's future with the Bulls is unclear, but for now the hope of he and the team is for an extended stretch of healthy games.
