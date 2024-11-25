Chicago Bulls Coach Makes Lonzo Ball Injury Announcement
The Chicago Bulls are currently 7-11 on the NBA season, which has them tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference entering Monday. This record is not too surprising, as the Bulls were projected to be somewhere in this range before the season began.
While the Bulls parted ways with some key players this summer, they also projected to get back a couple of important pieces in Zach Lavine and Lonzo Ball. LaVine played just 25 games last season, and Ball did not play at all. Both were in the lineup on opening night, and while LaVine has already appeared in 15 games, Ball has played just three.
No longer dealing with knee issues, Ball has been sidelined with a wrist sprain for the last 14 games. In an encouraging development on Monday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that Ball will be traveling with the team on their upcoming road trip.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: "Lonzo Ball will travel on two-game trip and Billy Donovan, who witnessed Ball’s workout today, said he’s encouraged by Ball’s progress. Julian Phillips, who missed last game due to illness, returned to practice."
While this does not necessarily mean Ball will make his return on this trip, it does open the door to that possibility. The Bulls will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday before facing the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Ball’s health has been a big storyline early in the season, and he looks to be making some progress towards a return.
