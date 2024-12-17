Chicago Bulls Coach Provides Josh Giddey Injury Update
The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors faced off Sunday night, with both teams rumored to potentially move off several of their veteran players ahead of the February trade deadline. The Bulls were able to walk away with the home win over the Raptors 122-121, but not everyone walked away pleasantly from this game.
During the third quarter, on a Gradey Dick shot contest, offseason acquisition Josh Giddey suffered an ankle injury and headed to the locker room where he would go on to be ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Just two assists and one rebound shy of a triple-double, an update has been provided on where things stand for the Australian international.
Chicago Tribune writer Julia Poe reports that the Bulls medical staff has yet to provide head coach Billy Donovan with a grade or degree of the ankle sprain that Giddey suffered. Important to note however, that the ankle the Giddey injured Monday night is the same one that he ruptured a ligament in during Team Australia's 95-90 loss to Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's a major update from the team's coaching staff as they decide how to maneuver around it.
Given no update has been provided yet on Giddey, his status for Thursday's contest on the road at Boston remains up in the air. After coming over from the Oklahoma City Thunder via trade this offseason, Giddey entered tonight's game averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while appearing in every contest for the Bulls.
