Chicago Bulls Coach Provides Josh Giddey Injury Update

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey left the game against the Toronto Raptors

Liam Willerup

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors faced off Sunday night, with both teams rumored to potentially move off several of their veteran players ahead of the February trade deadline. The Bulls were able to walk away with the home win over the Raptors 122-121, but not everyone walked away pleasantly from this game.

During the third quarter, on a Gradey Dick shot contest, offseason acquisition Josh Giddey suffered an ankle injury and headed to the locker room where he would go on to be ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Just two assists and one rebound shy of a triple-double, an update has been provided on where things stand for the Australian international.

Chicago Tribune writer Julia Poe reports that the Bulls medical staff has yet to provide head coach Billy Donovan with a grade or degree of the ankle sprain that Giddey suffered. Important to note however, that the ankle the Giddey injured Monday night is the same one that he ruptured a ligament in during Team Australia's 95-90 loss to Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's a major update from the team's coaching staff as they decide how to maneuver around it.

Given no update has been provided yet on Giddey, his status for Thursday's contest on the road at Boston remains up in the air. After coming over from the Oklahoma City Thunder via trade this offseason, Giddey entered tonight's game averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while appearing in every contest for the Bulls.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

