Chicago Bulls Coach Reveals Latest Zach LaVine Injury Update
Last season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine had his season derailed by injuries; he only played 25 games and his lowest-scoring season since 2017-18. Now, it looks like LaVine is about to have one of his healthiest seasons ever.
During an interview session with the media, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan gave the latest update on Zach LaVine's injury recovery. According to Donovan, what he's seen from LaVine throughout the preseason is as healthy as he's seen in the last couple of years.
“I think he’s practiced really well,” Donovan said. “I don’t think I could say that the last couple of years, and I don’t think it was necessarily because of him not wanting to practice well. I think a lot of times he was coming out of an injury. Seeing him in September and some of this August, I felt like this is about as good as I’ve seen him physically in a couple of years.”
During the Bulls' first preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he put up 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 18 minutes. He didn't play heavy minutes, but it's very clear he's gotten his bounce back and looks healthy.
It remains to be seen whether or not Zach LaVine will be a member of the Chicago Bulls by the end of the season, but he's had the right attitude entering the season - that's all you can ask for as a Bulls fan.
