Chicago Bulls Coach's Statement on Josh Giddey's Injury
The Chicago Bulls picked up a huge win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday to extend their winning streak to three games, but it was not all good news out of the Windy City.
Since the All-Star break, the Bulls have had a clear best player on the court at all times: Josh Giddey. In nine games since the break, Giddey is averaging 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field, 52.5% from deep, and 86.5% from the free-throw line.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, Giddey had to leave Monday's game early due to injury.
Giddey finished his night with 29 points and 10 rebounds on 11-18 shooting in just 28 minutes of action and did enough before his injury to give the Bulls a sizeable lead to help them hang on for the win.
Following the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed that Giddey suffered a sprained ankle, per CHSN's K.C. Johnson.
Giddey has had ankle problems in the past, so many fans are rightfully concerned about the severity of this new sprain. Donovan said Giddey rolled the same ankle a few games ago and is uncertain how long he will be out.
Despite an overall underwhelming year for the Bulls, Giddey is having an incredible season and helping give the franchise postseason aspirations. Chicago desperately needs Giddey on the court to see any type of success with 17 games left in the regular season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls