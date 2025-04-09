Chicago Bulls Coach's Strong Message After Michael Malone Firing
The 2024-25 NBA season almost hasn't seemed real at some points this year. Whether it was Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers or even some of the ridiculous statistical performances that we've seen, hopefully, the crazy moments continue into the playoffs. However, two of the most unpredictable events happened within a few weeks of each other just recently.
The Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins in March and on Tuesday the Denver Nuggets did the same with head coach Michael Malone. A shocking move, especially for Malone, who led the team to an NBA title in 2023. As people have begun sharing their reactions around the league, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan chimed in.
"For me, because there’s a personal relationship with Mike because we grew up together – obviously, there’s an age separation, but the same neighborhood, the same area, so part of me feels bad that it got to that point because he did a great job,” Donovan said according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“I think the biggest thing is with three games left to play, no disrespect to anybody on their staff or in the organization, he’s taken them to a championship, he knows the group probably better than anybody," Donovan added. "Certainly as a coach, I have an enormous amount of respect for him. I consider him a friend. I feel bad for him, I think the guy did an amazing job from the time he was there.”
While Malone's termination caught everyone by surprise, there's no doubt that he'll become one of the top sought-after candidates this offseason for any vacancies. But now that two playoff-bound head coaches have been fired within weeks, who knows what the offseason could bring.
