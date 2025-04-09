Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Coach's Strong Message After Michael Malone Firing

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan shares strong message after Denver Nuggets fired Michael Malone

Liam Willerup

Nov 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 NBA season almost hasn't seemed real at some points this year. Whether it was Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers or even some of the ridiculous statistical performances that we've seen, hopefully, the crazy moments continue into the playoffs. However, two of the most unpredictable events happened within a few weeks of each other just recently.

The Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins in March and on Tuesday the Denver Nuggets did the same with head coach Michael Malone. A shocking move, especially for Malone, who led the team to an NBA title in 2023. As people have begun sharing their reactions around the league, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan chimed in.

"For me, because there’s a personal relationship with Mike because we grew up together – obviously, there’s an age separation, but the same neighborhood, the same area, so part of me feels bad that it got to that point because he did a great job,” Donovan said according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I think the biggest thing is with three games left to play, no disrespect to anybody on their staff or in the organization, he’s taken them to a championship, he knows the group probably better than anybody," Donovan added. "Certainly as a coach, I have an enormous amount of respect for him. I consider him a friend. I feel bad for him, I think the guy did an amazing job from the time he was there.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malon
Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While Malone's termination caught everyone by surprise, there's no doubt that he'll become one of the top sought-after candidates this offseason for any vacancies. But now that two playoff-bound head coaches have been fired within weeks, who knows what the offseason could bring.

Related Articles

Josh Giddey's Final Injury Status for Bulls vs Cavaliers

Josh Giddey Reveals Crucial Moment That Changed NBA Career

Lonzo Ball's Bold Statement on Jimmy Butler's NBA Legacy

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News