Josh Giddey's Final Injury Status for Bulls vs Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls have a major opportunity to move up in the standings on Tuesday night, however, they have to go against the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
To make matters worse for the Chicago Bulls, they'll be without two of their best players against the Cavaliers.
Both Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic have been downgraded to out against the Cavaliers. Giddey is out with right flexor carpo ulnaris tendinopathy, and Vucevic is out with right calf soreness injury management.
Giddey has been an absolute star for the Bulls since the All-Star break. Over the last 20 games, he's averaged 20.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 50/46/80 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Vucevic has been as consistent as ever, averaging 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in his last 20 games.
Without both players, it's going to be a major uphill battle for the Bulls to take on the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The team will need Coby White to score at least 30 points, with multiple other role players stepping up.
At the same time, the Cavaliers have been very human as of late. The team has lost 6 of their last 12 games, most recently losing two of their last four games. If there was ever a time for the Bulls to upset them, it would be right now.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. EST.
