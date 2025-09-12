Chicago Bulls Could Target Jonathan Kuminga After Signing Josh Giddey
After signing their promising young point guard, Josh Giddey, to a four-year, $100 million deal, the Chicago Bulls are now looking to add even more to their young core.
The stalemate between the Golden State Warriors and their young forward Jonathan Kuminga has given other teams a chance to seek out a deal or posture their teams around potentially adding him in the 2026 offseason.
The Bulls are in a scenario where they are all in on their core of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Coby White, although White is still looking for a contract extension of his own.
Now that Giddey is signed, could the Bulls be interested in making a move for Kuminga as well?
The Bulls Have Stuck Around on Kuminga
Even earlier in the summer, there was plenty of reporting to attach Jonathan Kuminga to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade scenario.
Now, new reporting from Jake Fischer of "The People's Insider" suggests that the Bulls could be interested in another significant move, even after locking up Josh Giddey.
"Could the Bulls' deal with Giddey reintroduce Chicago as a potential sign-and-trade partner for Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga? Don't dismiss Chicago completely as a future landing spot for Kuminga. The Bulls are projected to have significant salary cap space next summer and there will be more teams compared to this summer's barren marketplace," Fischer wrote.
"Those are among the factors that have Kuminga's camp, I'm told, strongly considering the same route that Thomas went and accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State that expires Oct. 1," he continued.
Kuminga's Value
Kuminga is an interesting prospect. While he has shown flashes of blossoming into a star player with his athletic traits, his inconsistencies on both sides of the basketball have been exposed over the course of his time in Golden State.
Still, he is coming off a solid 2024-2025 season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the regular season, and 15.3 points per game in the playoffs.
Kuminga has reportedly turned down a two-year, $45 million contract with a team option in the second year, and he and his representatives previously wanted a deal closer to $30 million annually.
Will he get that contract this late into the offseason? Probably not.
The impasse has led to the question of whether he may accept the $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2025-2026 season and become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
For the Bulls, Kuminga's explosive athleticism and scoring ability would be an excellent asset for a team in desperate need for any talented help alongside Matas Buzelis at the wing position.
Chicago's interest could now be a clear signal that they are looking to build a core that is worth taking seriously.
Related Articles
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls Approaching Deadline Amid Contract Negotiations
NBA Mock Trade: Chicago Bulls Send Ayo Dosunmu to Title Contender
Chicago Bulls Star's Honest Statement on Billy Donovan's Relationship With Team