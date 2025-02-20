Chicago Bulls Expected to Sign New Player Before Knicks Game
The Chicago Bulls are set to begin their post All-Star break season with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Knicks. As the Knicks are 36-18 in comparison to the Bulls at 22-33, the odds will be in New York's favor, especially with Chicago entering on a four-game losing streak.
Earlier on Wednesday, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that the Bulls will be waiving former UConn big Adama Sanogo from his two-way contract after finding out he'll miss around four weeks due to a knee injury. In response to that move and ahead of Thursday's contest, the Bulls have decided to fill that vacant two-way spot on their roster.
According to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson, the team is expected to fill the vacant two-way spot with former Maryland Terrapins guard Jahmir Young.
Young went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing five collegiate seasons between the Charlotte 49ers and Maryland Terrapins. In the 2023-24 season with Maryland, Young averaged 20.4 points per game as the team's leading scorer.
Since going undrafted, Young has been playing with the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. In 30 games between the tip-off tournament and regular season Young has averaged 22.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.
Young will join E.J. Liddell and Emanuel Miller as other two-way players on Chicago's roster, as he'll now move over to the Windy City Bulls.
