Chicago Bulls Fans React to Major Derrick Rose News
15-year NBA veteran Derrick Rose was one of the league’s best players in his prime. Reaching superstardom early in his career, Rose won the 2011 NBA MVP award before injuries really began impacting him.
Rose was selected first overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA draft. From Chicago, Rose became a legend in the city during his run with the Bulls. Since being traded by the Bulls in 2016, Rose has played for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Memphis Grizzlies.
Rose spent last season in Memphis, and it was announced on Monday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Grizzlies are waiving him.
Several Chicago Bulls fans have been reacting to this news and urging their team to bring the franchise legend back.
Via @CHGO_Bulls: “Derrick Rose a free agent, you say?”
Via @madswag4315: “The Bulls are going to be garbage for years to come. Bring home Derrick Rose & let him retire in front of his city. Please.”
Via @DieHardCBfans: “Let D Rose retire in Chicago”
Via @BN_Bulls: “Bulls about to bring him home to sell out #TankSeason”
Via @BullsFanJose: “Bring him home.”
While the Bulls are focused on rebuilding and developing their young talent, bringing back Rose for one final season is something many of the fans would enjoy. The veteran point guard may not play a lot, but it would be great for Chicago to have him back with the Bulls.
