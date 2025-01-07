Chicago Bulls Fans React to Zach LaVine’s Instagram Post
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is having the type of season that could be opening the eyes of contending teams. It was well documented over the summer that Chicago was attempting to trade the two-time NBA All-Star, but no teams had interest.
Now averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 51/45/82 splits, LaVine could be a piece that elevates a really good team at the NBA trade deadline. Having spent the last eight seasons in Chicago, LaVine is the franchise’s all-time leader in made threes. Perhaps nearing the end of his time in a Bulls uniform, the former UCLA star continues giving the organization his best every night.
Finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, LaVine turned in one of his best games of the season.
Following this performance, the star guard made a post on Instagram. The post has over 40,000 likes and over 170 comments.
Bulls fans flooded the comments, sharing their appreciation for LaVine.
"they forgot your an all star 8," a fan commented.
"YOU DIFFERENT ZACHARY! MY FRANCHISE PLAYER!!!" a fan added.
"That’s my All-Star 😮💨⭐️" another fan wrote.
"You're so good, Zach. Stay in Chicago," another comment read.
"Chicago should be embarrassed by putting you on the trading block every year," a fan stated. "I’ve gotten into fights defending you. You the man bro."
In the third season of his five-year, $215 million contract, LaVine is difficult for many teams to acquire. This is especially the case under the new CBA, but there is no denying his talent could help a lot of good teams.
