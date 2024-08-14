Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Free Agent Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

This former Chicago Bulls player has reportedly signed a training camp contract with the Portland Trail Blazers

Mar 14, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Henri Drell (77) chases a loose ball against the LA Clippers during the second half at the United Center.
Mar 14, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Henri Drell (77) chases a loose ball against the LA Clippers during the second half at the United Center. / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA free agency has almost entirely concluded, as most of the remaining free agents will remain unsigned. Some teams enter the NBA season with an open roster spot for flexibility purposes, but many have already occupied all of their standard and two-way deals.

Teams with full rosters can still hand out Exhibit-10 deals, which are training camp agreements that allow a free agent to be with a team throughout camp and the preseason.

In a report on Wednesday from Keith Smith of Spotrac, it was announced that Chicago Bulls free agent Henri Drell had agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Drell was an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the Bulls. Appearing in just four NBA games for Chicago, Drell has spent three seasons in the G League with the Windy City Bulls.

In 88 regular season G League games, Drell has averaged 11.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. These numbers saw an increase last season when Drell averaged 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 30 regular season games for Chicago's G League affiliate.

Drell signed a two-way contract with the Bulls in December of last season, which allowed him to move back and forth from the G League to the NBA. This only resulted in four NBA appearances for Drell, but perhaps the Trail Blazers can give him more of an opportunity.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

