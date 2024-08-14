Chicago Bulls Free Agent Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team
NBA free agency has almost entirely concluded, as most of the remaining free agents will remain unsigned. Some teams enter the NBA season with an open roster spot for flexibility purposes, but many have already occupied all of their standard and two-way deals.
Teams with full rosters can still hand out Exhibit-10 deals, which are training camp agreements that allow a free agent to be with a team throughout camp and the preseason.
In a report on Wednesday from Keith Smith of Spotrac, it was announced that Chicago Bulls free agent Henri Drell had agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Drell was an unrestricted free agent after spending last season with the Bulls. Appearing in just four NBA games for Chicago, Drell has spent three seasons in the G League with the Windy City Bulls.
In 88 regular season G League games, Drell has averaged 11.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. These numbers saw an increase last season when Drell averaged 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 30 regular season games for Chicago's G League affiliate.
Drell signed a two-way contract with the Bulls in December of last season, which allowed him to move back and forth from the G League to the NBA. This only resulted in four NBA appearances for Drell, but perhaps the Trail Blazers can give him more of an opportunity.
