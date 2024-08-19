Chicago Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball Reveals Latest Injury Update
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2021-22 NBA season. Injures have sidelined Ball for the last two years, but he is hoping to make a return at the start of next season.
Ball revealed on his podcast earlier this year that he expects to begin next season healthy and available. Since that announcement from Ball, the Bulls guard has been seen working out at what looks to be a very high level.
Fans have been excited to see Ball back on the court, as his comeback attempt looks to be nearly complete.
Recently approached by TMZ at the airport, Ball said he expects to be on the court next season.
"It's going well," Ball said of his recovery, adding that the plan is to be on the court next season.
When asked what fans can expect from him next season, Ball added, "To be back on the court. That's all I want to do."
While this is not much different from Ball's previous injury updates, it is the first time in a while he has been publicly asked about his recovery, so it is encouraging to hear that things are still going well.
Selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft, Ball has appeared in 252 career games (239 starts), averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan