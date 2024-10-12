Chicago Bulls Guard Reacts to Massive Knicks Trade
The Chicago Bulls don't have a team that's going to contend for an NBA championship this season, but that path to contending in the Eastern Conference has gotten tremendously harder after a blockbuster trade between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Just two weeks ago, the New York Knicks traded Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and a first-round pick for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.
It was a move that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball believes made the New York Knicks a better team. In fact, Ball believes it's going to make the Knicks good enough to compete with the Boston Celtics.
"I feel like the Knicks got better. Since they got rid of Hartenstein, they needed a big," Ball said on The WAE Show. "DiVincenzo is good for them too though, but it's like they got Bridges now, so."
As currently constructed, the New York Knicks starting lineup is composed of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. It's a starting five lineup that should be formidable against any team in the league. Their bench may have some trouble, but has some solid pieces with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.
Even though the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are in different divisions, the two teams have a very long-standing history with each other throughout the years. It's going to be fun watching them go at it this year.
