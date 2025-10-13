Chicago Bulls Highlights: Scuffle Between Players Leads to Ejection
Even though Sunday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks was just preseason, it somehow had a playoff-level of chippiness.
In the third quarter between the Bulls and Bucks, Dalen Terry was ejected due to a scuffle with Bucks forward Taurean Prince. All the players on the court had to be involved to separate the two before Terry was ultimately ejected.
The Bucks ultimately defeated the Bulls 127-121 in a game that featured both teams' pivotal players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Vucevic. Giannis put up 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists on 60% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Giddey had 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 57/33/63 shooting from the field.
A Physical Game Between the Bulls and Bucks
A scuffle on the court wasn't the only thing displaying the physicality between the Bulls and Bucks; a few players had some battle scars after the game. Chicago Bulls guard Emanuel Miller left the game, losing part of his tooth, according to Bulls coach Billy Donovan.
Not only did Miller leave the game with a chipped tooth, but Ayo Dosunmu also suffered a cut above his eye. Make no mistake, it feels like Sunday's game between the two teams may be a prelude to a much more physical game in the regular season.
Moving Forward for the Chicago Bulls
Chicago had numerous bright spots in Sunday night's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Matas Buzelis is continuing to develop into a potential star and someone who will likely become a Bulls fan favorite this season.
The forward put up 19 points and 4 rebounds on 55/33/100 shooting from the field in 24 minutes of play.
For as good as Patrick Williams also played off the bench, it's looking more and more unlikely that he'll regain his starting spot if the team remains fully healthy. Even if Williams is making $90 million, Buzelis looks far too promising not to start and develop.
The Bulls have two preseason games left after Sunday's loss. On Tuesday night, they face off against a very revamped Denver Nuggets, and on Thursday night, they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They open their season against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Occtober 22.
