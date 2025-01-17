Chicago Bulls Insider Makes Big Trade Deadline Prediction
The Chicago Bulls have been sitting below .500 since the seventh game of the season, failing to get back over the hump as they float toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Bulls are currently in tenth place in the East, three games behind the ninth spot but two games ahead of 11th.
Chicago remains in such a weird spot, refusing to go all-in on a rebuild but sitting far from being competitive. With February's trade deadline quickly approaching, the Bulls must decide on what they are doing with their future.
CHSN's K.C. Johnson predicts what the Bulls will do at the deadline based on what he has heard around the organization.
"Everything I’m hearing around the league remains that the Bulls are going to be sellers at the deadline," Johnson said. "Here is one thing I know for sure, this franchise is tired of being stuck in the middle. And that’s exactly where they are at this point in the season … They understand how deep this first-round pick is in 2025, they’d like to keep it. Thus, you keep hearing names like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic available."
Chicago sent their 2025 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, but the valuable draft pick is top-ten protected. If the Bulls continue to slide and miss the playoffs, there is a good chance they retain their pick and add a top-ten talent to their roster.
Star guard Zach LaVine has been floated around trade rumors since last season, and now that the 29-year-old is playing like an All-Star again, there will likely be many teams calling about his availability.
Johnson's report gives hope for a much-needed rebuild phase for the Bulls, as they need to capitalize on their young talent rather than hang onto their aging stars.
