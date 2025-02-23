Chicago Bulls Legend's Strong Victor Wembanyama Statement
The game of basketball has changed drastically over time as players have started to evolve at every position, especially at the center position.
Centers have typically been known to dominate down low through post-moves and post-defense, but that isn’t exactly the case now. One of the players to break the barrier is Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama has been an exceptional athlete who can do it all at a high level. He is arguably the most versatile big man with his height being a major factor. The 7’4 center has caught the attention of Joakim Noah who believes the game is changing completely.
“I think the offenses are more complicated," Noah said on The Gil's Arena Show. "It’s a completely different game, there is no post-up, I don’t even see hook shots no more you know so, it’s a different game like Wemby’s 7’4 moving like that. We’ve never seen that before."
Wembanyama finished his season with 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48/35/84 from the field after unfortunately finding a blood clot in his shoulder that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
Wembanyama was named an All-Star this season and played in both all-star games before concluding his season. Fans and reporters seem to be hopeful for a return before next season begins.
Wembanyama’s on-court excellence has many believing that he will be the next face of the NBA.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls