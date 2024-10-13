Chicago Bulls Make Decision on Former Toronto Raptors Player
Last week, the Chicago Bulls signed former Toronto Raptors guard Javon Freeman-Liberty. Now, around five days later, the team has waived him with the intention of sending him to the Windy City Bulls G League team.
Last season, Javon Freeman-Liberty was on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors where he averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44% shooting from the field. He played in 22 games for the Raptors and started in 6 games for the team. It seemed like there was a chance for Freeman-Liberty to make the main roster on the Bulls, but it doesn't seem like that's the case anymore.
As it stands the Chicago Bulls still have a very questionable roster. The team is filled with too many guards and will have a hard time managing minutes for all of them, that's why it'll be even harder for Javon Freeman-Liberty to find meaningful minutes. The Bulls' list of current guards includes Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, Chris Duarte, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Julian Phillips.
The Chicago Bulls may not be the best team in the Eastern Conference this season, but there's a good chance that the team will be fun. There's a very renewed sense of energy between Zach LaVine, Josh Giddey, and the younger players on the team.
