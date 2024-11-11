Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Injury Announcement
After being sidelined for two full seasons due to injury, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made his highly-anticipated return on opening night of this season.
Playing 13 minutes in his return to the court, Ball tallied five points, four assists, and two rebounds. Missing the next game which was the front end of a back-to-back, Ball then returned for two-straight games before being sidelined again.
Currently dealing with a wrist injury, Ball is without a timetable for return, but has been cleared to start dribbling again. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that Ball still has pain in his wrist, but will begin dribbling soon, and does not have any issues with his knee.
The knee is what kept Ball out for more than two seasons, so it is encouraging to hear there are no issues on that front. Also announcing that Ball will begin dribbling soon, this is more encouraging news from the Bulls.
The Bulls have started this NBA season with a 4-6 record, which is about the level of play many expected from them. While they are not one of the worst teams in the league, the Bulls are not expected to be in playoff contention after parting ways with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso over the summer.
While veterans like Ball, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic remain in Chicago, there is a chance that these players are involved in trade rumors near the deadline if they are healthy and productive at that time.
