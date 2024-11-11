Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Injury Announcement

The Bulls have shared the latest injury update on Lonzo Ball.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After being sidelined for two full seasons due to injury, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made his highly-anticipated return on opening night of this season. 

Playing 13 minutes in his return to the court, Ball tallied five points, four assists, and two rebounds. Missing the next game which was the front end of a back-to-back, Ball then returned for two-straight games before being sidelined again. 

Currently dealing with a wrist injury, Ball is without a timetable for return, but has been cleared to start dribbling again. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that Ball still has pain in his wrist, but will begin dribbling soon, and does not have any issues with his knee. 

The knee is what kept Ball out for more than two seasons, so it is encouraging to hear there are no issues on that front. Also announcing that Ball will begin dribbling soon, this is more encouraging news from the Bulls.

The Bulls have started this NBA season with a 4-6 record, which is about the level of play many expected from them. While they are not one of the worst teams in the league, the Bulls are not expected to be in playoff contention after parting ways with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso over the summer. 

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While veterans like Ball, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic remain in Chicago, there is a chance that these players are involved in trade rumors near the deadline if they are healthy and productive at that time. 

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News