Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move Before Boston Celtics Game

The Bulls have announced a roster move before facing the Celtics.

Oct 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Chris Duarte (27) walks into the United Center before the game against the Orlando Magic. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors on Monday night by a final score of 122-121. Hanging on to secure the victory, the Bulls had seven different players score in double figures. Two-time NBA All-Star center Nikola Vucevic led the way for Chicago, scoring 24 points to continue what has been a very strong season for the potential trade candidate.

Now set to face the defending champion Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Bulls will get arguably their toughest test of the NBA season. Facing Boston once earlier this season, Chicago fell 138-129 at home. This upcoming game will be played in Boston where the Celtics are 11-3 on the season.

Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) brings the ball up court against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Celtics, the Bulls announced a roster move.

Via Chicago Bulls on X: "Roster Update: Chris Duarte has been assigned to the [Windy City Bulls].

Duarte has appeared in 12 NBA games this season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 50.0 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range. Only averaging 4.2 minutes per game, Duarte has not been in Chicago’s rotation.

With the Bulls not playing until Thursday, it is possible Duarte gets recalled before then. The 6-foot-6 wing was drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2021. Averaging 13.1 points his rookie season, Duarte has been unable to replicate that production since.

