Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move Before New York Knicks Game
The Chicago Bulls have started the NBA season with a 15-19 record. This is good for 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, which is the final Play-In Tournament spot. That said, it is unlikely Chicago plans to make a postseason push this year.
Expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, the Bulls project to be a team that leans further into their youth in the second half of the season. With young players ready for extended opportunities, the Bulls could create a lane for that by trading away certain veterans who could be of interest to championship contending teams.
Ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Bulls announced a roster move for two of their young players.
Via Bulls: “Roster Update: Julian Phillips and Matas Buzelis have been assigned to the @WindyCityBulls.”
The Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, will face the Texas Legends on Saturday. Both Phillips and Buzelis have spent time at the NBA and G League level this season, and could be players who get a longer look after the trade deadline.
Until the deadline, Chicago projects to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference behind former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic who are amid strong seasons. If both players are traded, the Bulls will likely begin sliding down the standings.
Chicago will play New York at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.
