Chicago Bulls Make Starting Lineup Change vs Nuggets
With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bulls have consistently been involved in rumors as they reportedly look to ship away their stars.
With guys like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic expected to be traded before next week's deadline, the Bulls are likely looking to blow up the entire roster and start fresh. The Bulls have already fallen to 19-27 on the season after losing seven of their last eight, and there is not much light at the end of the tunnel right now.
23-year-old forward Patrick Williams has also been heavily involved in talks as trade rumors heat up, and a recent decision by head coach Billy Donovan certainly suggests a change is near.
The Bulls are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and Donovan has made a significant decision to remove Williams from the starting lineup. The Bulls are rolling with Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic to start things off against Denver.
Williams has started 35 of 36 games for Chicago this season but has been relatively disappointing during his Bulls tenure. Since getting drafted fourth overall in 2020, Williams has not shown much progression offensively but is consistently a reliable defender.
Williams was not the sixth man for Chicago on Monday either, as rookie Matas Buzelis checked in well before he got the opportunity. Donovan's lineup change could mean there are more decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and certainly creates an interesting storyline to follow.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls