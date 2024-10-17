Chicago Bulls Release Two Players After Timberwolves Game
The Chicago Bulls are amid a rebuild. Trading away DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso this offseason, the Bulls finally pivoted away from an iteration of their roster that was going nowhere.
Now leaning much more into youth, the Bulls are focused on the future. This makes training camp and the preseason especially important, because Chicago will be looking at potential long term options who may not have been kept around in previous years.
Playing their fourth preseason game of the year on Wednesday, the Bulls defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-123. Now an even 2-2 on the preseason, Chicago will play one more exhibition contest before opening their regular season on October 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Following their win over Minnesota, the Bulls announced that they had released two players.
Via Bulls: “Transactions: We have waived Onuralp Bitim & Kenneth Lofton Jr. Thank you for your hard work and best of luck.”
Lofton has been unable to stick with an NBA team, but has shown impressive flashes of ability in the G League. Averaging 22.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 34 career regular season G League games, Lofton has earned himself a few NBA opportunities that have been short lived.
Bitim appeared in 23 NBA games for the Bulls last season, averaging 3.5 points in 11.7 minutes per game.
