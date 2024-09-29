Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Decision on Former First Round Pick
The Chicago Bulls are entering their first season of a rebuild. Trading DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso this offseason, Chicago will likely continue searching for deals throughout the season.
Both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are Bulls players who will see their name involved in a lot of trade rumors, as neither player fits Chicago’s current timeline. Prioritizing youth in this upcoming season, the Bulls reportedly made the roster decision on Saturday to pick up 22-year-old guard Dalen Terry’s team option.
Via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic: “The Chicago Bulls have exercised the fourth-year option for guard Dalen Terry, league sources tell The Athletic.”
Terry was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard has made 97 NBA appearances, averaging 2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 9.2 minutes per game.
In 17 career G League games (regular season and Showcase Cup), Terry has averaged 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Chicago is in a position where they can now prioritize taking extended looks at younger players. While the team will continue to chase wins, they will no longer field a roster with both no championship aspirations and no emphasis on future development.
Per Spotrac, Terry has a club option on his deal for the 2024-25 season and 2025-26 season. The Bulls decided to pick up both years on the young guard’s deal.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade