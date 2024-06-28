Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign New Player
The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not close the door on teams adding players who were not selected. With two-way deals and training camp deals available to players who were not drafted, teams have the opportunity to take a look at different players they did not select in the draft.
This is something the Chicago Bulls have reportedly taken advantage of, as the official Illinois Men's Basketball account on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced on Thursday that their own Marcus Domask had signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Domask played five collegiate seasons, only the last of which came at Illinois. Spending four seasons at Southern Illinois before making the switch to Illinois, Domask averaged 15.4 PPG in 144 career college games. Set to join Chicago in training camp, Domask will have an opportunity to not only make an impression on the organization, but get some very valuable reps alongside NBA players.
These Exhibit-10 deals do not always lead to roster spots, but they certainly can in some instances. WIth the NBA's new CBA that makes roster building very difficult, the ability to find quality players in different ways is very important. If Chicago leans further into a rebuild than they already have, perhaps an increased opportunity for Domask could open up beyond this Exhibit-10 deal.
