Chicago Bulls Reveal Concerning Lonzo Ball Injury Update
Chicago Bulls fans waited for over two seasons to see Lonzo Ball return to the team. After years of waiting, it finally happened this season, but then Lonzo went out again with a right wrist sprain.
After playing three games with the Bulls, Ball had missed the last eight games with his wrist sprain injury. There were hopes of Ball returning on Sunday, but it looks like that won't be happening anymore.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan revealed that Lonzo Ball recently worked out, but that it was "definitely a struggle." Donovan additionally revealed that Ball is having trouble catching passes without pain in his wrist.
Donovan's update is certainly not what Bulls fans wanted to hear. As bad as it sounds, as long as Ball isn't dealing with another knee injury, then Bulls fans can have a little bit of solace. Through three games this season, Ball was averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 35.7% shooting from the field. He's only averaging 15.7 minutes a game and still working into game shape.
For the Bulls, they're still very much caught in a limbo. One where the team still wants to rebuild, but they're also still the 6th seed with a 5-7 record. For now, the team should definitely still try to strike while the Eastern Conference is completely up for grabs.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls