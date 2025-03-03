Chicago Bulls Reveal Lonzo Ball Injury Update
Lonzo Ball may have made his triumphant return to the basketball court this season, but he's still had a very bumpy season in terms of injury availability.
While Ball has fortunately not been dealing with any major knee injuries this season, he's dealt with a plethora of other injuries, including a wrist injury currently.
Ball missed Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a wrist injury and is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an injury update before Tuesday's matchup.
According to head coach Billy Donovan, Ball was a partial participant in practice. Unfortunately, newly acquired Kevin Huerter sat out of practice. He still feels soreness when he cuts laterally, despite being able to shoot up and down.
Ball has missed a large portion of games for the Bulls this season, playing in only 35 out of 61 games. Through those 35 games, he's averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 37/34/82 shooting from the field.
The Chicago Bulls are in a much different place currently than they were at the start of the season. A few months ago, the team was in limbo as to whether they should tank or actually try to compete. Now that they've gotten their 2025 draft pick back, it's fair to say the team doesn't mind losing games.
That being said, Ball should not need to rush his return from injury.
