Chicago Bulls Star Makes Bold Prediction on Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama has only played one season in the NBA, but all eyes are on him in a way that hasn't been seen with a young player in a very long time. Some are already expecting him to be the best player in the NBA in the very near future, and others like Nikola Vucevic, expect even more.
During an interview with Meridian Sport, Vucevic revealed that he expects Wembanyama to change the game of basketball.
“Now that he’s emerged, he will change the game in a way," Vucevic. "As the season progressed, he advanced and adapted. He didn’t know if he was a five, a four, or a point guard. Over time, he found himself."
Last season was arguably the worst season that Wembanyama would play in the NBA. Despite that, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 47/33/80 shooting from the field. Vucevic described what it was like to play a freakish athlete like Wembanyama.
"He’s 220 centimeters tall, with movements like a guard," Vucevic said. "Physically, he’s weaker than us, but he has the height and the wingspan. There were times when I got to the basket, made a move that worked against everyone, took the shot—and he just blocked it. You can’t see the hoop because of him.”
Watching the trajectory of Victor Wembanyama is something that fascinates not only fans of the NBA but the players as well. He's a very special player, and everyone can see it. Now, it's a matter of seeing whether the San Antonio Spurs can provide him with a special team.
