Chicago Bulls Star Makes Derrick Rose Statement After Beating Knicks
Ahead of the Chicago Bulls' special "Derrick Rose Night" against the New York Knicks on Saturday, the franchise announced that they would be lifting his jersey into the rafters next season.
The big news for the Chicago legend seemingly motivated the Bulls squad to overperform against the Knicks, pulling out a 139-126 win to pick up a huge home win. Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Coby White each dropped 33 points apiece, including a career-high nine three-pointers from White.
The Bulls move to 16-19 on the season and have now won three of their last four games. Chicago continues to show they can compete with anyone, as they have now beaten four of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
The Bulls are not as dominant as they were when Rose was in charge, like their 62-win 2010-11 season where the Chicago point guard became the youngest MVP winner in league history, but they continue to hang in there.
Following his 33-point outing and the statement win over the Knicks, White told everyone how important this game was to honor Rose.
"We wanted to win for (Derrick Rose) for sure," White said.
White and company certainly did everything they could to honor Rose on Saturday night, beating the Knicks despite a 44-point outing from All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 33 points from Jalen Brunson.
On the same day that the Bulls made one of the biggest announcements in franchise history, their squad got the job done and pulled off the upset over the visiting Knicks.
