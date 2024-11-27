Chicago Bulls Star Reacts to Dodgers Signing Blake Snell
Two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell announced on Tuesday evening that he is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. Posting a photoshopped picture of himself in a Dodgers jersey, Snell broke the news before any of the top MLB reporters could do so.
While his numbers were down a bit last season from the Cy Young campaign in 2023, Snell was still one of the top MLB free agents this offseason. Spending one season with the San Francisco Giants after three seasons with the San Diego Padres, Snell is staying in California and the National League West division.
Via Snell on Instagram: “LA 👀”
Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Snell’s contract is worth $182 million across five seasons.
Via Passan: “Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me and @jorgecastillo. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter.”
The sports world has been reacting to Snell signing with Los Angeles, including Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Via LaVine on Instagram: “Happy for u dawg!!!!! @snellzilla4”
Snell reposted LaVine’s message on his Instagram story, showing appreciation for the support from the former UCLA star. Having just defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series, the Dodgers land another top arm for their loaded rotation.
