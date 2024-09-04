Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Receives Bold Prediction From ESPN

This ESPN analyst believes the Chicago Bulls could get a monster season from one player.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half of a basketball game at United Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half of a basketball game at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls made headlines earlier this summer when they traded elite role player Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey. The deal was one for one player swap with no draft picks involved.

Not receiving draft compensation for Caruso, Chicago has been heavily criticized for accepting the Giddey deal. That said, the Bulls seem very high on the young guard and they are not alone in their belief of him.

During a recent episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst made a bold prediction for Giddey next season.

“For your fantasy teams out there, Josh Giddey might sniff averaging a triple-double this year,” Windhorst said.

Oscar Roberston and Russell Westbrook (four times) are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season. Needless to say, Giddey is nowhere near the level of those two all-time greats, but he can stuff the stat sheet.

Averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for his career, Giddey has 11 triple-doubles in three NBA seasons.

Expected to have the ball in his hands a lot next season, Giddey will likely tally some triple-doubles, but believing he can come close to averaging one is a bold prediction from Windhorst.

The Bulls do not project to be a playoff team next season, so they will likely be comfortable working through whatever growing pains Giddey experiences in his first year with this much responsibility.

Having started every regular season game of his NBA career, Giddey has experience as a starting guard, but this year will be a bit different.

Published
